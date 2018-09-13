Betty Cooper, is that you? Cole Sprouse posted a topless photo of his girlfriend and Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart, on Instagram on her 22nd birthday.

“Both the birthday and the gift,” the 26-year-old CW star gushed on Thursday, September 13. “My little muse, happy birthday my love.”

In the pic, Reinhart has her arms crossed over her bare chest while looking at herself in the mirror. Sprouse’s post comes just three days after he shared the first photo of them together.

“It’s pretty, pretty late,” the Disney alum captioned the blurry photo of the duo going in for a kiss on Monday, September 10.

Sprouse and Reinhart, who portray onscreen couple Jughead and Betty on the CW series, first sparked romance rumors in July 2017 when they were spotted holding hands and kissing at Comic-Con in San Diego. Nearly a year later, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City in May.

While the twosome have been spotted packing on the PDA during trips to Hawaii and Paris, they have never confirmed their relationship. Reinhart has opened up about her decision to keep her love life private during multiple interviews.

”I’m not OK talking about my relationship,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on July 2. “I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now.”

The teen drama star did, however, call Sprouse her “love” on his birthday last month.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you,” Reinhart captioned a photo of her beau on August 4. “I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure~ Happy birthday, my love.”

