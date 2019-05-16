Heading back to high school! While season 3 of Riverdale included jail, cults, guns and underground casinos, season 4 will feature Jughead, Betty, Veronica and Archie back in the halls, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Us Weekly exclusively.

“I say this every year, but we’re going to really, really play the high school franchise. This year we really, really are – 100 percent,” he promised. “We’re really locating things at the school. Archie’s going to be on the football team, Cheryl’s going to be cheerleading, Betty’s going to be at the Blue and Gold. We’re really reinvesting a lot in those franchises.”

That said, season 3 ended with a flash-forward that showed Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) burning Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) famous hat, as well as their clothes. Was Jughead gone? The group tell each other that after the fire, they will never speak of the night again – and after graduation, will never speak to each other.

“I think of all the murders and stuff that’s happened in our town, blessedly our core four have been spared the worst of it,” the CCO of Archie Comics said. “It also felt like in this last go-around, again we would put them at the very center of the mystery.”

That said, maybe with Jughead around a little less, Betty and Archie could finally have a relationship, something longtime fans of the show – and the comics – have been hoping for.

“I think that that’s one of the dynamics we haven’t played is the idea that Archie and Betty together romantically. I think in a teen show that if we somehow went seven years in that and never saw that, I think it would be a failure,” he said. “So ‘maybe’ is what I’ll say.”

However, when season 4 picks up, Archie and Veronica and Jughead and Betty will still be together.

Riverdale will return to The CW in the fall.

