Who saw that coming? The Gargoyle King was finally unmasked during the Wednesday, May 15, finale of Riverdale, titled “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night.” Plus, Jughead, Betty, Archie and Veronica fought for their lives in the present … and the future.

Through the Wilderness

Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) visited The Farm to purchase — yes purchase — Betty (Lili Reinhart) from Edgar (Chad Michael Murray). Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) then assembled at the Blossom Hunting Lodge, where Penelope ushered in the Black Hood/Hal (Lochlyn Munro) and the Gargoyle King, who revealed himself to be Chic (Hart Denton) in full Jason Blossom impersonation mode per Penelope’s request.

Penelope explained that she was at the helm of all the evil; she teamed up with Hal and Chic to exact her revenge on Riverdale. She then sent the core four on a final quest. Archie battled a grizzled beast. Veronica and Betty engaged in a Russian roulette-style game with a poisoned drink — except every cup was tainted. Jughead went toe-to-toe with Chic. Finally, Betty’s father told her to kill him or he would murder her and her friends. Instead, she shot off his hand, but Penelope finished the task, killing him herself, while Betty watched.

Though the foursome won the quest, Penelope still sent her gargoyle goons to murder them. After finding Jason’s body at The Farm, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) realized Betty had been right and managed to escape, with the help of Alice (Mädchen Amick). So, Cheryl, the Serpents and the Pretty Poisons were waiting to save the gang. Betty and Veronica took the antidote and headed off to The Farm to help Alice.

At the end of the episode, Archie, Veronica, Betty and Jughead made a promise to live normal lives during their senior year. However, a flash forward to spring break showed the group in the woods, sans Jughead and covered in blood. Betty ordered Archie and Veronica to burn their clothes and Jughead’s signature beanie. She insisted that they would never speak of the incident again and go their separate ways after graduation so they could get away with it.

The Ascension

Meanwhile at The Farm, Edgar scrambled to speed up the timetable of the ascension. After helping Cheryl escape, Alice stayed behind to be with Polly (Tiera Skovbye).

Veronica, Betty, Archie and Jughead rushed to The Farm to stop the ascension, but they only found Kevin (Casey Cott), who was left alone to share what happened. He claimed everyone ascended and would never be seen again.

An FBI agent later showed up to inform Betty that Alice was working with the FBI to take down The Farm, and the agency planned to find her. The employee just so happened to be Betty and Jughead’s long-lost half-brother, Charles (Wyatt Nash).

In Other News

Elsewhere in the hour, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) got Hermione (Marisol Nichols) arrested for trying to murder him and teased that Veronica had no idea what was coming. Archie asked Mad Dog (Eli Goree) to help him turn the gym into a community center or halfway house. Additionally, Varchie got back together during the quest.

Penelope managed to escape the authorities, but Chic was arrested. Instead of returning him to his grave, Cheryl took Jason’s corpse home with her.

