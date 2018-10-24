Now that the Black Hood is behind bars (Hal’s still in jail, right?), Riverdale has a new villain in town: the Gargoyle King. Not much has been revealed about the mysterious monster except just that – he’s a monster and part of a deadly game that kids in Riverdale are playing.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creator of both Riverdale and Netflix’s upcoming series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (which takes place in the town over from Riverdale), opened up to Us Weekly exclusively, revealing that he’s aware that the show’s villains look similar.

In the trailers for Sabrina, a tree-like monster named The Dark Lord seemingly scares and attacks Sabrina and her friends. However, the two are very different, he promised.

“The Dark Lord is the supernatural devil and the Gargoyle King is most probably a guy in a mask,” he told Us. As for if we’ve met said “guy in a mask,” Aguirre-Sacasa paused before admitting, “Probably.”

The drama isn’t staying in Riverdale though. So far, season 3 has been intense, with Archie (KJ Apa) being sent to a juvenile detention center.

“We always have a noir element to the show and a crime element to the show and there’s a great tradition of noirs set in prison,” the writer told Us. “We want to do our spin on that. It’s pretty violent, it’s pretty intense. It’s been fun seeing Archie trying to maintain his Archieness even in that setting.”

Apa echoed those sentiments, saying it’s “not a good” vibe inside.

“He is fresh meat in this place, quite literally. He’s in survival mode. He’s doing everything he can in there to protect himself,” the actor, 21, said. “He is lucky in a way because he has people in there that he knows that he can work with but it’s definitely going to be rough.”

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

