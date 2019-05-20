Warning: This contains spoilers from the Sunday, May 19, Game of Thrones finale. (Read our full recap here!)

Some Game of Thrones fans are not pleased to say the least. Loyal viewers of the hit HBO show tuned in on Sunday, May 19, prepared for the season finale to wow them, but it seems things fell short of even making sense.

After eight intense seasons, it was the last go-around for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), but the shocking way things came to an end left a bunch of fans unpleased.

“Imagine waiting 2 years then we get a s–tty season, the worst finale, 2 water bottles and a coffee cup left on scene wow. The fans don’t deserve this type of disrespect #GameofThrones #GameOfThonesFinale,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the final season’s headline-making flubs. Another added: “Never getting attached to another tv show ever again #GameOfThrones.”

“So disappointed #GameofThrones #GOTFinale,” one person simply wrote. Another viewer waited until the following morning to share her thoughts: “Good morning to everyone except the writers of #GameofThrones.”

However, many GoT enthusiasts opted to look at the bright side of things and enjoy the series finale. “The cinematography, sound track and acting was amazing. This scene was so powerful. #GamesOfThrones #GameOfThonesFinale,” one tweet read. “Game of Thrones started with the Starks being betrayed and used. But in the end they won and how beautifully did they win,” another person gushed.

And it wasn’t just fans who were taken aback by the shocking ending. Clarke, whose character was ultimately killed by Harington’s Jon Snow, told Entertainment Weekly she was “flabbergasted” about the outcome when she first read the script — seven times — in October 2017.

“I cried. And I went for a walk. I walked out of the house and took my keys and phone and walked back with blisters on my feet,” she explained. “I didn’t come back for five hours. I’m like, ‘How am I going to do this?’”

Once she was able to gather her thoughts, Clarke revealed she thought it was “a very beautiful and touching ending.”

She added: “Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability — there’s the little girl you met in season 1. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore. But having said all of the things I’ve just said, I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not.”

See more fan reactions below!

#GameOfThonesFinale Bran know everything and does nothing. Jon known nothing but he does everything. Dany does everything and get nothing. That sums it all up this season pic.twitter.com/uLcH60Mhz1 — coloredpapi (@Nellyzul66) May 20, 2019

Raise your hand if you felt personally victimized by the #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/oIYfPyAbWx — Anna Flavia Ganut (@annaganut) May 20, 2019

#GameOfThonesFinale Bran: I don't want to be king, I'm the three eyed raven.

Tyrion: Bran should he king.

Also Bran: Why do you think I came here?

Me: pic.twitter.com/m0TO0RKP4b — Emily G. (@itzEmilyG) May 20, 2019

Imagine waiting 2 years then we get a shitty season, the worst finale, 2 water bottles and a coffee cup left on scene wow. The fans don't deserve this type of disrespect #GameofThrones #GameOfThonesFinale pic.twitter.com/Jr0ett4fhk — Mrs Kaplan (@AllthingzTV) May 20, 2019

