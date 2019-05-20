Warning: The following story contains spoilers from the finale of Game of Thrones. (Read our full recap here!)

It’s the end of an era. Game of Thrones came to an end on Monday, May 19, after quite a controversial final season. Nearly 1 million “fans” of the show signed a petition demanding that the final season be remade — but that doesn’t mean they didn’t watch the last episode.

The big death of the finale went to the star of the show that most fans were upset with last week, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). After realizing her killing spree was just beginning, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) told her, “You’re my queen, now and always,” kissed her then killed her, stabbing Daenerys and looking into her eyes as she died.

Jon then cried over her body, which was taken away by Drogon after he also burned the Iron Throne. So, who survived the series finale? Well, everyone else. Jon and Ghost reunited (!) while they’re joined by Tormund to head North and Sansa took her place as Queen!

Ahead of the finale, many of the cast took to social media to thank the fans.

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” Clarke wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.”

She continued: “But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!