Everyone makes mistakes — even the team behind Game of Thrones. While the Starbucks cup snafu was one of the latest, it definitely wasn’t the first. And with only one episode left, it may not be the last.

However, no matter what the show does, fans will come for it on social media. Many have spoken out about the final episodes and the decisions the writers have made; some even created a petition for HBO to remake the final six episodes. “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition reads. “The series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Regardless of the mistakes, not everyone agrees. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart made a comment on Variety‘s Instagram post about the petition. “This is not how television works,” the actress, 22, wrote. “TV shows are not fan service. It’s ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists.”

Despite fans butting heads, one thing is for sure: Only Eagle-eyed fans caught these major mistakes. Scroll through the gallery below to see more.