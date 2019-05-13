The fifth episode of Game of Thrones’ final season did not showcase any mysterious Starbucks coffee cups, but it did feature another strange appearance — Jaime Lannister’s right hand!

During the Sunday, May 12, episode of the HBO hit, fans noticed that Lannister hugged his sister-turned-lover, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), with a normal, non-gold hand. The lack of prosthetic limb was confusing, to say the least, as Jaime, who is played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, had his right hand cut off during season 3 and got a golden replacement the following season.

However, the flub was only featured briefly during the penultimate episode, and the character’s fake hand returned for the majority of his scenes.

The confusing occurrence came one week after a Starbucks to-go cup was accidentally left in a pivotal scene featuring Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Clarke, 32, joked about the gaffe three days after the talked-about episode aired.

“I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea,” she captioned an Instagram picture that showed her holding a to-go cup while posing alongside costars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa. “Oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….”

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, also addressed the error during the Friday, May 10, episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” Turner, 23, explained. “So I’m just gonna go with … I mean look who it’s placed in front of! Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.”

The X-Men actress, who recently married Joe Jonas in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding, also revealed that, coincidently enough, it was Coster-Waldau, 48, who texted the GoT cast about the cup.

“Great episode,” Turner recalled the Danish actor writing in the costars’ group chat. “Is that a coffee cup?”

HBO, for its part, had a great attitude toward the beverage mishap: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Game of Thrones airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

