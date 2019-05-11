Angering the Mother of Dragons? Sophie Turner cleared things up about the Starbucks cup debacle on Game of Thrones while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 10.

When a GoT “fan” (aka husband Joe Jonas) asked via video if she is “definitely responsible for that coffee cup, right?” Turner responded, “Let’s clear this up!”

Jimmy Fallon then showed a picture of the infamous Starbucks coffee cup sitting on a dining table in the middle of Winterfell.

He jokingly blamed Turner for the fiasco after showing “evidence” of her dressed in character as Sansa Stark holding a Starbucks cup with actress Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) in between takes.

The newlywed explained that the character she is pictured with dies prior to that much-tweeted about episode, so it was clearly from a different scene.

“We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything,” she added. “So I’m just gonna go with … I mean look who it’s placed in front of,” as she pointed to Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen. “Emilia Clarke, she’s the culprit.”

She then teased Fallon, “You’re a terrible detective.”

When the late-night host asked if everyone from the cast was texting about it, the HBO star revealed that Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) simply texted, “Great episode. Is that a coffee cup?”

Clarke responded to the controversy on Instagram on Thursday, May 9 with a photo of herself holding a coffee cup in character with Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, presumably from several seasons prior. She captioned it, “Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea… oh and this ain’t a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa….🔥”

During the fourth episode of this season, eagle-eyed fans spotted the modern day cup in the middle of a celebration scene in Winterfell. At one point, Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) gives a speech about Jon Snow (Kit Harington). During the speech, the camera panned to Daenerys, and the cup can be seen at approximately the 17:38 mark of the episode.

HBO commented on Monday: “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

