Embracing their monikers. Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner love everything about being married, including their new titles.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source reveals the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’re just super happy.”

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, spontaneously tied the knot at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on May 1, hours after the DNCE frontman and his famous brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards. “It was cheesy as hell,” a second insider tells Us about the ceremony. “But it was also ridiculously cool and romantic in its own way. … Everyone was very relaxed and having a really good time.”

The Game of Thrones actress walked down the aisle as Dan + Shay performed their song “Speechless.” She met the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner at the alter, and the duo said their vows in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.

The couple’s light-hearted nature was on full display when they exchanged Ring Pops in lieu of traditional wedding brands. Jesse Grice, the man who portrayed the late “Love Me Tender” singer, explained that he felt the couple’s connection at the alter.

“They’re so in love,” he gushed. “The way they were staring into each other’s eyes, it almost felt like we were intruding on them.”

Grice previously told Us that he was alerted of the wedding a week before it happened, but he did not know who was getting hitched.

Days later, Turner and Jonas strutted their stuff on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala. Shortly before their appearance, the Josie actress described the event’s theme — “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — with a personal story of spontaneity.

“Camp is, um, hard to define. Let me give you an example of camp,” she said in an interview for Louis Vuitton. “I think camp is, um, getting married in Vegas last minute after the Billboard Music Awards [because] that would be fun. I’d like to try that. That’s camp.”

The pair started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement the following year.

For more on the duo’s Vegas wedding, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!