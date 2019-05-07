Look at these lovers! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas turned heads on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet less than a week after walking down the aisle.

The couple matched in vibrant ensembles. The Game of Thrones star, 23, stunned in a colorful belted jumpsuit, pairing the bold look with electric blue eye makeup and silver-coated strands. The musician, 29, sported the same colors in a tight turtleneck.

This isn’t the couple’s first time attending the star-studded event, making their Met Gala debut two years ago. Turner stunned in a sparkly white gown, while her then-boyfriend wore a black and maroon striped suit. The actress and the Jonas Brother were dating at the time, but didn’t pose for side-by-side pics.

The pair, who got engaged in October 2017, were coupled up at this year’s Met Gala, though — and fresh off of their surprise nuptials. Turner and Jonas tied the knot in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 2, after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The two exchanged Ring Pops at the altar after Turner walked down the aisle to Dan + Shay’s “Speechless,” and their ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The Dark Phoenix star wore a white Bevza jumpsuit and veil, and the DNCE frontman opted for a dark gray suit and white shirt.

Nick and Kevin Jonas were there for the big day, as well as Turner’s new sister-in-laws, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

The newlyweds still have plans for a summer wedding in France, a source told Us Weekly exclusively after their Vegas wedding. Turner and Joe will tie the knot again in June.