Sophie Turner Plans to Change Her Last Name After Surprise Las Vegas Wedding to Joe Jonas

Make way for another Mrs. Jonas! Sophie Turner intends to take her new husband Joe Jonas’ last name following their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas.

According to a marriage certificate obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Game of Thrones star, 23, “wishes to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas after marriage.” The document also noted that Nick Jonas served as the witness to their union.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Name Change
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the “Game Of Thrones” Season 8 NY Premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Turner is not the only Jonas bride to change her name. Priyanka Chopra Jonas added the moniker after her December 2018 wedding to Nick, 26. Danielle Jonas, for her part, ditched her maiden name, Deleasa, in favor of husband Kevin Jonas’ surname when they wed in December 2009.

Joe, 29, and the actress tied the knot at a Sin City chapel on Wednesday, May 1, shortly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony, while the bride walked down the aisle to a live performance of Dan + Shay’s “Speechless.”

Nick and Kevin, 31, had a front-row view of the celebration and even joined in to sing “Viva Las Vegas” after the newlyweds, who used Ring Pops rather than traditional wedding bands, exchanged vows. Diplo, Khalid and Tye Sheridan were among the other celebrities in attendance.

Turner and Joe applied for a marriage license hours before the ceremony. The duo got engaged in October 2017 after first being linked in fall 2016.

TMZ reported that the Dark Phoenix star and the DNCE frontman booked the chapel a week before the wedding. The bride and groom avoided any interruptions to their big day by reserving the venue from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Turner adorably kissed her then-fiancé and told him, “You’ll kill it! All right, love you. Good luck!” before he took the stage.

