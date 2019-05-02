Officially Sisters! Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ Cutest Moments Together

What’s better than the Jonas Brothers? The J Sisters! Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas won the hearts of Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively, and became a tight trio of sisters in the process.

“It’s a great feeling,” the Kingdom alum told Entertainment Tonight in April 2016 of his wife’s relationship with his brothers and their wives. “I mean, it’s kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our [significant others] are so connected as well.”

The “Jealous” crooner added that the trio of women have been “the best support system” for the JoBros as they embark on their reunion. “These incredible women have handled it so well,” he gushed. “To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing.”

The Quantico alum and the Game of Thrones actress showcased their close bond during Chopra Jonas’ bachelorette party in November 2018. The duo came up with the nickname “The J Sisters” on the trip, which happened in Amsterdam, and the moniker immediately stuck.

While Danielle could not attend the celebration because her family — including daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2 — was in the process of moving, she is still very much a part of the special group.

When Nick and the former Bollywood star announced their engagement in August 2018, the mother of two gushed on Instagram: “Congratulations! @nickjonas and @priyankachopra Wishing you a life time of love and happiness.”

The British actress, for her part, added, “First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Turner, Chopra Jonas and Danielle’s most adorable moments that will make you wish you were a J Sister!