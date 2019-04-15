A match made in sister-in-law heaven! Nick Jonas knows he lucked out when it came to his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, fitting in with his famous brood — especially brother Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner.

“It’s a great feeling,” the UglyDolls star, 26, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, April 14, of the ease of blending the Quantico alum, 36, the Game of Thrones actress, 23, and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle Jonas, into the family. “I mean, it’s kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected as well.”

As for the Jonas Brothers reuniting and making new music, Nick shared that it was “obviously a huge adjustment for everybody,” but that their significant others have been a pillar of strength for them.

“These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group,” he added. “To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing.”

The “Chains” crooner also revealed that as much as Chopra Jones fits into his family, the same goes for him meshing with hers. “It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other,” Nick explained of their commitment to their families. “And the family’s just getting bigger and bigger, and that’s a beautiful thing. We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do… our house is for everyone, our doors are always open. That is, in my opinion, how it should be.”

Nick and the former Bollywood star tied the knot in December 2018, while Joe and Sophie — who got engaged in October 2017 — are set to wed this summer in France. Kevin, for his part, tied the knot with Danielle, 32, in December 2009 and share daughters Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

Earlier this month, Chopra Jonas, Turner and Danielle showed support for their beaus as they jetted off to Pennsylvania together where the Jonas Brothers were playing a concert. The ladies even poured drinks for concertgoers at a bar near Penn State.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!