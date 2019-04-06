Look who’s back again! Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas let loose while supporting their favorite boy band: the Jonas Brothers!

The Isn’t It Romantic star, 36, shared an Instagram photo with sister-in-law Danielle, 32, and future in-law Turner, 23, on Friday, April 5. In the pic, the trio beamed while hanging out on a private jet. “The #Jsisters are finally together!!” Priyanka captioned the shot, adding heart, heart-eyes, confetti and praise-hand emojis.

The Game of Thrones actress posted the same pic on her Instagram Story, adding: “J Sisters comin atcha.”

Priyanka later shared a family photo of herself, Turner and Danielle with husband Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. “It’s #thejonai comin atchya!” the Quantico alum captioned the post.

The group traveled to a Pennsylvania bar on Friday, where the Jonas Brothers performed and they poured drinks for customers. Game of Thrones fans even chanted “Lady Stark” in an Instagram video shared by Turner.

“TONIGHT AT @CHAMPSPENNSTATE!!” Joe, 29, captioned a series of Instagram photos. “Best bar ever? EVER! We are Penn State.”

The ladies in the JoBros’ lives have been an integral part of their comeback. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in February that Priyanka, Turner and Danielle would appear in the music video for “Sucker.”

Earlier this month, the Baywatch actress and the Dark Phoenix star hit up Miami with the band as they filmed their “Cool” music video. Danielle, for her part, enjoyed time with daughters Valentina, 5, and Alena, 2, at home.

Joe gave his fiancée a special shoutout in the new track, singing: “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin’ there, winning like it’s Game of Thrones.”

Nick, 26, and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018, while Kevin, 31, and Danielle wed in December 2009. Joe and Turner have been engaged since October 2017 and plan to marry this summer.

