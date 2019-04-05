The first day of summer is more than two months away, but the Jonas Brothers have already released what just might be the anthem of the season.

The boy band dropped the music video for their new single, “Cool,” at midnight on Friday, April 5, which they filmed just a week earlier during a family trip to Miami with Joe Jonas’ fiancée, Sophie Turner, and Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The color video for the breezy track opens with Nick, 26, strolling down a street while dressed in a suave turquoise suit straight out of the 1980s. He makes his way over to the beach, where he meets up with Joe, 29, and the DNCE frontman’s handy dandy boombox.

During Joe’s verse, he makes a sweet reference to the HBO drama that Turner, 23, has starred on since 2011: “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin’ there, winning like it’s Game of Thrones.”

Finally, Nick and Joe are joined by their big brother, Kevin Jonas, who pantomimes a guitar solo on a metal detector while the “Chains” singer is buried in the sand with just his head sticking out, bopping along to the tune. The video ends with the brothers performing their song on a yacht for a group of elderly women.

“Bingo starts in five minutes,” an announcer says over a loudspeaker after the track wraps up.

“Cool” is the second single off the Jonas Brothers’ forthcoming album, their first since announcing their reunion in February. They released their comeback jam, “Sucker,” on March 1 — and the accompanying music video starred Turner, Chopra Jonas, 36, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas.

Nick said in March that the Grammy-nominated group had to do “a bit of healing” after their 2013 breakup. “We started spending a lot of time together and we all kind of felt there … is a magic when we’re together that we really missed,” he said on SiriusXM’s Hits 1. “We all came to the decision to do this again.”

