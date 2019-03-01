Time heals all wounds. Nick Jonas revealed that he, Joe and Kevin Jonas had to have some difficult talks before they decided to reunite as the Jonas Brothers.

“We started spending a lot of time together and we all kind of felt there … is a magic when we’re together that we really missed. We wanted to feel that again,” Nick, 26, admitted during an interview with Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Friday, March 1. “We talked about it and after a few conversations and a bit of healing that needed to be done with just us as family, we all came to the decision to do this again.”

The “Jealous” singer added: “Then we got in the studio and the magic that we spoke about, we felt it again right away … we’re on cloud nine at the moment.”

Nick also confirmed that he and his famous siblings filmed a documentary in 2018, and many of the discussions about reuniting were caught on camera. “That will be coming later on for [fans] to see,” he explained.

The trio released their comeback single, “Sucker,” earlier on Friday, nearly six years after they split. Us Weekly exclusively revealed the song’s title and release date on Wednesday, February 27. The next day, Us also broke the news that Nick, Joe and Kevin’s significant others — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas — would appear in the music video.

The JoBros split in October 2013 after eight years of making music together. The group’s rep told Us at the time that the breakup was due to a “deep rift within the band.” Nick later divulged that he was the one who initiated the disbandment.

“We’re family first … I came to the table with the guys … and shared my heart with them and my feelings,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor told Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts at the time. “I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks.’”

Us broke the news earlier this month that the brothers would be reuniting.

