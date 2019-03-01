A family affair! The Jonas Brothers released their first music video since reuniting for their song “Sucker” at midnight on Friday, March 1.

A source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 28, that the siblings’ significant others, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, would all appear in their mini-movie.

Earlier in the day, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas teased a clip of their footage on Instagram that showed the three men performing their new single inside a castle.

The “Jealous” singer, 26, donned a breezy, halfway buttoned dress shirt with vivid pinks and oranges in the clip, while guitarist Kevin, 31, wore an eye-catching shiny red and black coat. As for DNCE frontman Joe, 29, he opted for a sleek black suit.

“I’m a sucker for you,” they croon on the track.

Hours earlier, the trio announced that they were reuniting after a six-year hiatus from their shared band via Twitter with a post that revealed the cover artwork for the tune.

The Late Late Show With James Corden also shared plans to honor the band with a “Jonas Brothers Week” dedicated to the family starting Monday, March 4, during which the brothers will appear on the show for their own segment of James Corden’s famous “Carpool Karaoke.”

Quantico alum Chopra Jonas, 36, gushed over the news, resharing the single cover on Instagram. “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever. So proud of the family,” she wrote.

The group disbanded in 2013 after canceling their 19-date tour. “There is a deep rift within the band,” the Jonas Brothers’ publicist at the time, Jesse Derris, told Us. “There was a big a disagreement over their music direction.”

Nick confirmed that he had been the one to initiate the breakup during an appearance on Good Morning America in October 2013. “We’re family first and that’s always been our main priority and so honesty within what we do as a group was really important,” he explained at the time. “I came to the table with the guys … and shared my heart with them and my feelings. I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks.'”

Added Joe: “At some point we decided it was best to finish this and support each other on our own ventures along the way.”

A source told The Sun in February that the siblings were ready to join forces once more after recently meeting up in London. “After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together,” the source revealed to the newspaper.

Fans began to suspect that the guys might be getting back together after their original Instagram page was mysteriously reactivated in January 2018.

Nick tried to debunk rumors at the time, however, telling Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Grammys, “I can tell you right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never, you never know what’s going to happen.”

