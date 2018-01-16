Freaking out! The Jonas Brothers just reactivated their Instagram account — leading fans to believe that a reunion may be on the way.

Fans first noticed on Monday, January 15, that photos from the band’s original page miraculously reappeared for the first time in four years.

“Comebackkkk please,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second joked: “IS IT NORMAL TO CRY OVER AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT.”

The last photo that was updated was on July 22, 2013, the same month that the group disbanded. “Playing acoustic with KISS108 before the show tonight in Boston!” the siblings captioned the final pic at the time.

The Jonas Brothers — Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas — opened up about their decision to part ways in an interview with Good Morning America in October 2013.

“We feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers comes to an end,” Kevin, now, 30, said at the time.

Nick, 25, added: “We’re family first and that’s always been our main priority and so honesty within what we do as a group was really important. I came to the table with the guys…and shared my heart with them and my feelings. I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks. It was a tough conversation. It was the first time we really had that real conversation.”

Since then, Nick has launched a solo singing career — and has dabbled in acting with the show Kingdom and the recent film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Joe and his band DNCE launched in 2015 and Kevin started a family with his wife, Danielle. The couple are parents of daughters Alena, 3, and Valentina, 14 months.

