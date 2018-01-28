Send out an SOS! Nick Jonas has finally responded to rumors that the Jonas Brothers are getting back together.

“We hung out for a weekend all together, and I guess our Instagram was restarted or reopened, but I can tell you right now there’s no reunion planned,” Nick, 25, said during an interview with E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the Grammy’s red carpet Sunday, January 28, in New York City. “But never say never, you never know what’s going to happen.”

As previously reported, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas sparked speculation that they were reuniting when fans first noticed on January 15 that photos from the band’s original Instagram page miraculously reappeared for the first time in four years. Fuel was added to the fire when the brothers attended the John Varvatos fashion show in New York City on Friday, January 26, where they were seen enjoying a guys’ night out, matching in leather jackets.

Joe, 28, later shared a photo of the trio posing, captioning it “The boys,” which Kevin later posted in black and white.

The siblings, who formed the band in 2005, opened up about their decision to part ways in an interview with Good Morning America in October 2013. “We feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers comes to an end,” Kevin, now 30, said at the time. Nick echoed his brother’s statement, saying, “We’re family first and that’s always been our main priority and so honesty within what we do as a group was really important. I came to the table with the guys … and shared my heart with them and my feelings. I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks. It was a tough conversation. It was the first time we really had that real conversation.”

The 60th annual Grammy awards air on CBS Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

