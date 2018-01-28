Take note! Broadcast live on CBS, the best in music will be honored at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

James Corden will return as host after taking over for longtime master of ceremonies LL Cool J last year. The Late Late Show host will be joined on stage by performers including Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.

Jay-Z leads the pack with eight nominations, and Lamar follows closely behind with seven nods. Meanwhile, SZA, Khalid, Childish Gambino and producer no I.D. each earned five nominations.

Make sure to check back here throughout the night for updates on who took home the trophies!

Album of the Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

Damn. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Record of the Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year:

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Pop Solo Performance:

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring Dram

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair

Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

3-D the Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Contemporary Onstrumental Album

What If — the Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion

Bad Hombre— Antonio Sanchez

Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood in the Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go to War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — the War on Drugs

Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6lack — 6lack

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — the Weeknd

R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/Sung Performance

“Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé

“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott

Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

“Humble.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Rap Album

4:44 — Jay-Z

Damn. — Kendrick Lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Country Song

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

New Age Album

Reflection — Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie

Dancing on Water — Peter Kater

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Improvised Jazz Solo

“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist

“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Jazz Instrumental Album

Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio

Rebirth — Billy Childs

Project Freedom — Joey DeFrancesco & the People

Open Book — Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is the Dream— Chris Potter

Large Jazz Ensemble Album

MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley

Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band

Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

Latin Jazz Album

Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter” — Antonio Adolfo

Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos” — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico — Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio

Gospel Performance/Song

“Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell

“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days” — Le’Andria

“My Life” — the Walls Group

“Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns

“Clean” — Natalie Grant

“What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship

“Even If” — MercyMe

“Hills and Valleys” — Tauren Wells

Gospel Album

Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans

Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills and Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Roots Gospel Album

The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1 — the Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle

Resurrection — Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire

Hope for All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas de Hielo — Jorge Drexler

El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente — Residente

Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer y Hoy — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos — Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas

Zapateando en el Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Tropical Latin Album

Albita — Albita

Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible — Diego el Cigala

American Roots Performance

“Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes

“Let My Mother Live” — Blind Boys of Alabama

“Arkansas Farmboy” — Glen Campbell

“Steer Your Way” — Leonard Cohen

“I Never Cared for You” — Alison Krauss

American Roots Song

“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings

“I Wish You Well” — the Mavericks

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

“My Only True Friend” — Gregg Allman

Grammys Red Carpet: Most Revealing Dresses of All Time

Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day — the Mavericks

Bluegrass Album

Fiddler’s Dream — Michael Cleveland

Laws of Gravity — the Infamous Stringdusters

Original — Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny

All the Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

Traditional Blues Album

Migration Blues — Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll and Tumble — R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train— Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome — the Rolling Stones

Contemporary Blues Album

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live in Lafayette — Sonny Landreth

TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

Got Soul — Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Live From the Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Folk Album

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann

Semper Femina — Laura Marling

The Queen of Hearts — Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore — the Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Regional Roots Music Album

Top of the Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho’okena 3.0 — Ho’okena

Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers

Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live] — Northern Cree

Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi

Reggae Album

Chronology — Chronixx

Lost in Paradise — Common Kings

Wash House Ting — J Boog

Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage

World Music Album

Memoria de los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo

Para Mi — Buika

Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Elwan — Tinariwen

Children’s Album

Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold

Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb

Lemonade — Justin Roberts

Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers

Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson

Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen

Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

Comedy Album

The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart

Musical Theater Album

Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Baby Driver (Various Artists)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album (Various Artists)

La La Land (Various Artists)

Moana: The Songs (Various Artists)

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Song Written for Visual Media

“City of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up for Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)

Instrumental Composition

“Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

“Choros #3” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

“Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)

Music Video

” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Music Film

“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!