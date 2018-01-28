Take note! Broadcast live on CBS, the best in music will be honored at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
James Corden will return as host after taking over for longtime master of ceremonies LL Cool J last year. The Late Late Show host will be joined on stage by performers including Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Kesha, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars.
Jay-Z leads the pack with eight nominations, and Lamar follows closely behind with seven nods. Meanwhile, SZA, Khalid, Childish Gambino and producer no I.D. each earned five nominations.
Make sure to check back here throughout the night for updates on who took home the trophies!
Album of the Year:
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — Jay-Z
Damn. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Record of the Year:
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song of the Year:
“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Pop Solo Performance:
“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson
“Praying” — Kesha
“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga
“What About Us” — P!nk
“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran
Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara
Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé
Triplicate — Bob Dylan
In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane
Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists
Pop Vocal Album
Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay
Lust for Life — Lana Del Rey
Evolve — Imagine Dragons
Rainbow — Kesha
Joanne — Lady Gaga
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
Dance Recording
“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo featuring Innov Gnawa
“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook
“Andromeda” — Gorillaz featuring Dram
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
“Line of Sight” — Odesza featuring Wynne & Mansionair
Dance/Electronic Album
Migration — Bonobo
3-D the Catalogue — Kraftwerk
Mura Masa — Mura Masa
A Moment Apart — Odesza
What Now — Sylvan Esso
Contemporary Onstrumental Album
What If — the Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit — Alex Han
Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
Bad Hombre— Antonio Sanchez
Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
“The Promise” — Chris Cornell
“Run” — Foo Fighters
“No Good” — Kaleo
“Go to War” — Nothing More
Metal Performance
“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red
“Black Hoodie” — Body Count
“Forever” — Code Orange
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
“Clockworks” — Meshuggah
Rock Song
“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Blood in the Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
“Go to War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Rock Album
Emperor of Sand — Mastodon
Hardwired…to Self-Destruct — Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More
Villains — Queens of the Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding — the War on Drugs
Alternative Music Album
Everything Now — Arcade Fire
Humanz — Gorillaz
American Dream — LCD Soundsystem
Pure Comedy — Father John Misty
Sleep Well Beast — The National
R&B Performance
“Get You” — Daniel Caesar featuring Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
“The Weekend” — SZA
Traditional R&B Performance
“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
R&B Song
“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Urban Contemporary Album
Free 6lack — 6lack
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
Ctrl — SZA
Starboy — the Weeknd
R&B Album
Freudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Rap Performance
“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/Sung Performance
“Prblms” — 6lack
“Crew” — Goldlink featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé
“Loyalty.” — Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
“Love Galore” — SZA featuring Travis Scott
Rap Song
“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse featuring Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
“Humble.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)
Rap Album
4:44 — Jay-Z
Damn. — Kendrick Lamar
Culture — Migos
Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody
Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator
Country Solo Performance
“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt
“Losing You” — Alison Krauss
“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert
“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Country Duo/Group Performance
“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne
“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band
“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland
Country Song
“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
“Body Like a Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney
Heart Break — Lady Antebellum
The Breaker — Little Big Town
Life Changes — Thomas Rhett
From a Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
New Age Album
Reflection — Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie
Dancing on Water — Peter Kater
Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro
Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach
Improvised Jazz Solo
“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist
“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist
“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist
“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist
“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist
Jazz Vocal Album
The Journey — The Baylor Project
A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn
Bad Ass and Blind — Raul Midón
Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
Dreams and Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Jazz Instrumental Album
Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio
Rebirth — Billy Childs
Project Freedom — Joey DeFrancesco & the People
Open Book — Fred Hersch
The Dreamer Is the Dream— Chris Potter
Large Jazz Ensemble Album
MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley
Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band
Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band
Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
Whispers on the Wind — Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge
Latin Jazz Album
Hybrido — From Rio to Wayne Shorter” — Antonio Adolfo
Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
Outra Coisa — The Music of Moacir Santos” — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
Típico — Miguel Zenón
Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio
Gospel Performance/Song
“Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell
“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
“Better Days” — Le’Andria
“My Life” — the Walls Group
“Never Have to Be Alone” — CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns
“Clean” — Natalie Grant
“What a Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship
“Even If” — MercyMe
“Hills and Valleys” — Tauren Wells
Gospel Album
Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene
Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria
Close — Marvin Sapp
Sunday Song — Anita Wilson
Let Them Fall in Love — CeCe Winans
Contemporary Christian Music Album
Rise — Danny Gokey
Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher
Lifer — MercyMe
Hills and Valleys — Tauren Wells
Chain Breaker — Zach Williams
Roots Gospel Album
The Best of the Collingsworth Family — Volume 1 — the Collingsworth Family
Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle
Resurrection — Joseph Habedank
Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
Hope for All Nations — Karen Peck & New River
Latin Pop Album
Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
Amar y Vivir en Vivo Desde la Ciudad de México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia
Musas (Un Homenaje al Folclore Latinoamericano en Manos de los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade
El Dorado — Shakira
Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Ayo — Bomba Estéreo
Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público
Salvavidas de Hielo — Jorge Drexler
El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles
Residente — Residente
Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)
Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Ayer y Hoy — Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Momentos — Alex Campos
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas
Zapateando en el Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Tropical Latin Album
Albita — Albita
Art of the Arrangement — Doug Beavers
Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond
Indestructible — Diego el Cigala
American Roots Performance
“Killer Diller Blues” — Alabama Shakes
“Let My Mother Live” — Blind Boys of Alabama
“Arkansas Farmboy” — Glen Campbell
“Steer Your Way” — Leonard Cohen
“I Never Cared for You” — Alison Krauss
American Roots Song
“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings
“I Wish You Well” — the Mavericks
“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
“My Only True Friend” — Gregg Allman
Americana Album
Southern Blood — Gregg Allman
Shine on Rainy Day — Brent Cobb
Beast Epic — Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day — the Mavericks
Bluegrass Album
Fiddler’s Dream — Michael Cleveland
Laws of Gravity — the Infamous Stringdusters
Original — Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny
All the Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
Traditional Blues Album
Migration Blues — Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll and Tumble — R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train— Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Blue & Lonesome — the Rolling Stones
Contemporary Blues Album
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live in Lafayette — Sonny Landreth
TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Got Soul — Robert Randolph & the Family Band
Live From the Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band
Folk Album
Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Semper Femina — Laura Marling
The Queen of Hearts — Offa Rex
You Don’t Own Me Anymore — the Secret Sisters
The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Regional Roots Music Album
Top of the Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers
Ho’okena 3.0 — Ho’okena
Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers
Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live] — Northern Cree
Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi
Reggae Album
Chronology — Chronixx
Lost in Paradise — Common Kings
Wash House Ting — J Boog
Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
Avrakedabra — Morgan Heritage
World Music Album
Memoria de los Sentidos — Vicente Amigo
Para Mi — Buika
Rosa Dos Ventos — Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Elwan — Tinariwen
Children’s Album
Brighter Side — Gustafer Yellowgold
Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb
Lemonade — Justin Roberts
Rise Shine #Woke — Alphabet Rockers
Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audiobooks & storytelling)
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry — Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born to Run — Bruce Springsteen
Confessions of a Serial Songwriter — Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders) — Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
Comedy Album
The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas — Dave Chappelle
Cinco — Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
A Speck of Dust — Sarah Silverman
What Now? — Kevin Hart
Musical Theater Album
Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Baby Driver (Various Artists)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 (Various Artists)
Hidden Figures: The Album (Various Artists)
La La Land (Various Artists)
Moana: The Songs (Various Artists)
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer
Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Song Written for Visual Media
“City of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)
“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
“Stand Up for Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day featuring Common)
Instrumental Composition
“Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
“Choros #3” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
“Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge)
Music Video
” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story of O.J.” — (Jay-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
“Humble.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
Music Film
“One More Time With Feeling” (Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds) Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
“Long Strange Trip” (The Grateful Dead) Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
“The Defiant Ones” (Various Artists) Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
“Soundbreaking” (Various Artists) Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!