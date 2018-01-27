The Jonas Brothers continue to spark hope in the hearts of fans everywhere that they are getting the band back together.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas attended the John Varvatos fashion show in New York City on Friday, January 26, where they were seen enjoying a guys’ night out, matching in leather jackets. Kevin and Nick, 25, who has a limited-edition collection with the menswear designer, were also spotted in the front row watching the show.

Joe, 28, later shared a photo of the trio posing, captioning it “The boys,” which Kevin later posted in black and white. Fans quickly expressed their desire to see the band reunite, with one person commenting, “REUNION TOUR PLSSSSS” while another wrote, “IF THEY DO A REUNION … MY 2008 SELF WILL SOB.” Another simply wrote, “Quit playing games with my heart.”

As previously reported, the brothers sparked speculation that they were reuniting when fans first noticed on January 15 that photos from the band’s original Instagram page miraculously reappeared for the first time in four years. They have yet to comment on the rumors.

The brothers opened up about their decision to part ways in an interview with Good Morning America in October 2013. “We feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers comes to an end,” Kevin, now 30, said at the time. Nick echoed his brother’s statement, saying, “We’re family first and that’s always been our main priority and so honesty within what we do as a group was really important. I came to the table with the guys … and shared my heart with them and my feelings. I said, ‘Look, I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time [and] without addressing them I think this train will fall off the tracks. It was a tough conversation. It was the first time we really had that real conversation.”

The brothers formed the band in 2005 and were widely known for their hits, “Mandy,” “S.O.S” and “Hold On.”

Despite the band breaking up, Nick told Us in December 2017 that they still play music together once in a while.

“We did last year at Christmas, actually,” Nick revealed. “I mean, we sort of were hanging out, having a couple of drinks after the babies went to bed. I mean, Kevin has this really nice kind of office in his house and there’s a couple acoustic guitars laying around, and we had this moment where we looked at each other like, ‘This is what people think is happening right now.’ Like at the end of that Christmas, we end up by the fire, the three of us, with acoustic guitars, singing, playing some of the old songs.”

Since then, Nick has been known for his hit songs, “Jealous” and “Chains” while Joe’s band, DNCE, made a name for themselves with “Cake By the Ocean.” As the Jonas Brothers, they have won various awards, including Teen Choice and American Music awards.

