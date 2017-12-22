A JoBro no-no! The Jonas Brothers had several hit songs during their pop music reign, including “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” and “S.O.S.” However, there is one song in particular that Nick Jonas told Us Weekly he would like to forget. Watch the video above to see his interview!

“I don’t love the song ‘Pizza Girl’ that we did for our TV show. I think back to it and listened to it the other day and I was like, ‘I don’t love it.’ Not because I’m embarrassed by it or anything. I’m actually ashamed of my lack of creativity in the song-writing department,” Jonas explained to Us. “’Cause they said, ‘You know, we need you to write a song about how you fall in love with the pizza girl and then you eat pizza every day.’ And of course, it’s literally that. I fell in love with the pizza girl, now I eat pizza every day. Doesn’t even rhyme and it’s literally just exactly what they asked me to write about.”

Jonas has come a long way since he and brothers Joe and Kevin decided to part ways as band members in 2013. Nick has released two solo albums and is starring in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but that doesn’t mean he’s put the Jonas Brothers in the past. The singer revealed that he and his brothers still play together every now and then.

“We did last year at Christmas actually,” Nick told Us. “I mean, we sort of were hanging out, having a couple of drinks after the babies went to bed. I mean, Kevin has this really nice kind of office in his house and there’s a couple acoustic guitars laying around, and we had this moment where we looked at each other like, ‘This is what people think is happening right now.’ Like at the end of that Christmas, we end up by the fire, the three of us, with acoustic guitars, singing, playing some of the old songs.”

Not surprisingly, “Pizza Girl” was not part of the performance. Said Nick, “We left that one out.”

