Family approval! Nick Jonas couldn’t be more excited that his brother Joe Jonas is planning to tie the knot with Sophie Turner. The singer spoke to Us Weekly about Joe’s engagement, his Golden Globes nomination, new music and much more. Watch the video above!

After nearly a year of dating, Joe, 28, and the Game of Thrones actress, 21, announced their engagement on October 15, much to the surprise of fans — but not to Nick.

“I was in on the secret,” Nick revealed to Us. “I was on a photoshoot the day he proposed and I was stepping away every five minutes to see if they called yet because I knew it was happening.”

The “Close” singer, 25, also couldn’t help but gush about his “amazing” future sister-in-law.

“I’m thrilled,” Jonas told Us. “She’s an amazing person and I think I couldn’t have asked for my brother to find a better partner and I’m so thrilled for him and for her and she’s a beautiful new addition to our family.”

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star will now have to get busy with older brother Kevin to plan the Bachelor party, which Nick said is “going to be good.”

However, the only thing Nick has on his mind right now is holiday shopping. The singer, who teamed up with Chase Pay to perform at the Chase Pay Village on December 13 in New York City, has two very special ladies in his life he has to get the perfect gift for — his nieces Alena, 3 and Valentina, 13 months, who Kevin shares with wife Danielle Jonas.

“I do have to get them lots of things. But that’s fun and so is buying things for other people, but when you have nieces they are so excited about it,” Nick told Us. “And the unspoken competition between my brother and I, brothers, on who can get the best gift.”

So who is the best? “I am the best. In everything,” Nick told Us.

