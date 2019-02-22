The Jonas Brothers have come a long way since they started in 2005. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas not only broke records, sold out arenas and won awards as a musical trio, but they each achieved success on their own as well after they broke up in 2013.

Nick became a household name as a solo artist when he signed to Island Records and released “Jealous” in September 2014, nearly a year after the JoBros announced their split due to a “deep rift” within the group. He also made strides in his personal life, tying the knot with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas in December 2018.

Joe, on the other hand, formed the band DNCE with drummer Jack Lawless, bassist Cole Whittle and guitarist JinJoo Lee in 2015. Their song “Cake by the Ocean” quickly became a fan favorite and featured in films including Pitch Perfect 3, Bad Moms and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. The middle Jonas Brother announced his engagement to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in October 2017, and a source later told Us Weekly that their wedding is set to take place in summer 2019 in France.

Kevin pursued passions other than music after the group came to an end. In 2013, he co-founded real estate development company JonasWerner. Two years later, he created a food-finding app called Yood and became the host of mobile trivia game show Pop Culture Live in August 2018. The eldest of the siblings celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with wife Danielle Jonas in December 2018 and the pair share two daughters: Alena and Valentina.

While the Jonas Brothers have been progressing as individuals in recent years, fans freaked out in February 2019 when Us confirmed that the band is planning to reunite under the name “JONAS.” Keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane and relive all the highs and lows of the group’s career!