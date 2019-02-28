A Jonas Brothers reunion is coming way before “Year 3000,” luckily for fans! Nearly six years after they announced their split, Kevin, Joe, and Nick have officially gotten the band back together.

The brothers shared the news on Thursday, February 28, by announcing their comeback single, “Sucker,” on Twitter along with the artwork and caption: “Midnight ET.” Us Weekly exclusively broke the news hours earlier that the boys would be releasing the song on Friday, March 1.

In honor of their reunion, The Late Late Show with James Corden will have a “Jonas Brothers Week” starting on Monday, March 4. The boys will join host James Corden for a segment of “Carpool Karaoke,” which features them singing their throwback hit “Burnin’ Up,” as well as their new single.

We’ve been burning up trying to keep this secret… The @JonasBrothers are BACK and to celebrate @nickjonas @joejonas and @kevinjonas are taking over the #LateLateShow all next week! The #LateLateJonas takeover starts Monday night at 12:37am on @CBS pic.twitter.com/mKkQtAWhrC — Jonas Brothers on The Late Late Show Starts Monday (@latelateshow) February 28, 2019

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, supported the group’s exciting announcement on Instagram. “And yes they’re back…and may I say… hotter than ever,” she captioned a pic of the single artwork. “So proud of the family #Sucker #JonasBrothers #MidnightET.”

Multiple sources confirmed the siblings’ comeback plans to Us earlier this month, and The Sun reported that the trio had recently traveled to London to discuss new music and a possible documentary project.

“After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together,” a source told the newspaper.

Nick fueled the reunion rumors around the same time, liking multiple tweets about the potential of a Jonas Brothers comeback. “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live,” one tweet read. “If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

Some eagle-eyed fans suspected the Jonas Brothers revival a month earlier, when the group’s original Instagram page was reactivated. At the time, Nick was quick to debunk the rumors. “I mean, it is not happening right now,” the 26-year-old told W magazine. “Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still, and we are all focusing on that at the moment.”

“Great things” seems like an understatement. In the years since the band’s breakup, Kevin, 31, welcomed daughter Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, with wife Danielle Jonas; Joe, 29, got engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner; and Nick got married to Quantico alum Priyanka Chopra.

