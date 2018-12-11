Let their seven lifetimes together begin! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will forever bask in the happiness of their epic wedding weekend in Jodhpur, India.

The Disney alum, 26, and the Quantico star, 36, tied the knot in a Western Ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1. The following day, they wed again in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

The happy couple spent the festive weekend dancing, singing and celebrating love with their famous family and guests. They also haven’t shied away from expressing their love for each other via social media.

Scroll down to revisit Jonas and Chopra’s most heartfelt quotes about married life!