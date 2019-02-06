When two become one. Priyanka Chopra Jonas changed her last name on Instagram just days after she and husband Nick Jonas got married, but the decision wasn’t one she took lightly.

“I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like, you know, we’re becoming family and I’m a little traditional and old school like that,” the Quantico alum, 36, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 5. “But I don’t take away my identity — he gets added to who I am.”

Chopra Jonas also admitted that married life is “very different” than she expected, mostly because of their living arrangement. “I lived in New York before and Nick lived in L.A., so now we share both of our homes,” she explained. “Now, nothing works in my house because I’m never in my house … and everything in Nick’s house is immaculate … staying there used to make me so nervous!”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress reiterated the sentiment on Good Morning America on Wednesday, February 6, noting: “There’s a big difference between a husband and a boyfriend … even a fiancé. I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it’s a good thing to be married to a good husband, so that makes it easy.”

Jonas, 26, and Chopra Jonas said “I do” in a Western ceremony in Mumbai, India, on December 1, then did it all over again in a Hindu ceremony the following day. The couple have since had multiple receptions — both in India and the United States — to celebrate their nuptials.

The “Jealous” crooner joked about the numerous events on Friday, February 1, when he captioned an Instagram picture of the pair, “Walking into wedding reception 100047 like…”

However, the Baywatch star’s mom didn’t think the newlyweds had enough celebrations “My mother was so upset with me the whole time,” Chopra Jonas told Ellen DeGeneres last month. “She was like, ‘I need to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite, like, my hairdresser?’ So, it was a whole conversation.”

The duo got engaged in July 2018, two months after Us Weekly broke the news of their relationship.

