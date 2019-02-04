Weekend retreat! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had the perfect setting for watching the 2019 Super Bowl.

While other celebs, such as Ellie Kemper, Jon Bon Jovi and Jamie Foxx, were at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to root on their favorite team as the New England Patriots took on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, February 3, the newlyweds, who tied the knot in December with not one, but two ceremonies in Jodphur, India, got cozy in snowy Mammoth Lakes, California.

The pair had plenty of company, however, with friends and family members including Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, his fiancée, Sophie Turner, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and Chord Overstreet joining them as they settled in to watch the game.

Prior to hitting the couch for the festivities, where the twosome did their fair share of snuggling, the gang also took advantage of their surroundings, heading outdoors to play in the snow.

Together with the rest of the group, the Quantico alum, 36, and the “Jealous” singer, 26, created plenty of snow angels, made a fluffy tribute to Super Bowl LIII (complete with built-in chairs!) and dug themselves spots for lounging.

They even played their own version of the sport using beer cans as a substitute for a football!

Scroll through to see their flurry-filled celebration.