Chord Overstreet: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me

Glee actor Chord Overstreet recently stopped by Us Weekly to share his new single “Wasted Time” and to let Us get to know him a little better. Read on to learn 25 things about the musician.

1. My guilty pleasure is listening to Enya in the bathtub. I do bubbles. I do essential oils. Candles, if they’re around.

2. I recently got into incense, like frankincense ­– one of the original Jesus fragrances.

3. I wish I could play at Madison Square Garden. My dream collaboration would be Elvis. I mean, it’s never going to happen, but if it’s a dream scenario.

4. A song I sing in the shower is “Low Rider.” It’s really good tempo for scrubbing.

5. My pet peeve is when people come over to my house and there are coasters, but they don’t use a coaster.

6. First celebrity crush was Farrah Fawcett back in the day.

7. I play the piano, drums, little bit of bass, guitar. I can play harmonica, a little bit of the ukulele. Pretty much anything that’s a strumming, string type thing.

8. I like Italian food. Italian food or sushi. I like finding a new hole in the wall. Family style Italian places. There’s one called Osteria Mamma that’s unbelievable.

9. My first concert was Aerosmith. They tried to kick me out of the concert. I was 14 or 15. They thought I was selling tickets out front, which I wasn’t. I was just waiting on my brother and the guys in his band to meet me there because I had their tickets and backstage passes.

10. I’ve actually recently got into Trevor Noah’s book. It’s really great.

11. My biggest fear is heights. I’m not a big heights person.

12. I can play harmonica with my nose. I don’t know if it’s a talent. It’s disturbing to see. If you’re really bored and one day, you find out that as long as air goes through this thing it makes noise.

13. I was left starstruck when I got to meet Ozzie Smith, who is shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals, one of the greats.

14. I grew up playing baseball, played for 15 or 16 years. Also played football, hockey and soccer.

14. I wanted to play pro baseball growing up. I injured my knee my senior year of high school and I was just like, “My body’s not built for it.”

16. I binge-watch comedies like The Office or Friends, stuff that I’ve seen probably 100 times.

17. I can cook. I cook a lot. For a date night … pasta dishes or I do a risotto. Cook the greens and broccoli or asparagus. I love experimenting in the kitchen.

18. Go-to karaoke song: Brooks & Dunn, “Red Dirt Road.” I go country. Cowboy hat on and everything.

19. I’m a rom com sucker. I think one of my favorite rom coms is Notting Hill. My dad had a song in that movie that he wrote. So I used to watch it a lot when I was younger, and now whenever I see it, I leave it on.

20. I didn’t show up [for work] when I was 16 or 17. I worked at Abercrombie for three or four weeks and after that I was, “I don’t like this.”

21. Hair routine: this clay stuff that I just throw in there and then that’s pretty much it.

22. I’ve gotten in a routine recently, where when I wake up I will do a little meditating, probably 20 or 30 minutes. Get my mind right and then go.

23. One of my favorite cocktails is a whiskey sour, or just straight tequila. Straight bourbon. Can’t go wrong with those.

24. I Saucey’ed a case of Coors Light. Saucey is like Postmates for alcohol. If you’re at the studio, they’ll bring it.

25. Three things to bring to a desert island: Somebody to repopulate the island with that is my intellectual equal, a guitar and a lifetime supply of Spam. Although processed food’s probably not that good for you. OK, intellectual equal I could repopulate the island with, guitar and then seeds for plants.

