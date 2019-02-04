Ellie Kemper, Jon Bon Jovi and More Stars at Super Bowl 2019

Game on! The seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta were packed with celebrities during Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, as the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams faced off.

The NFL championship game kicked off with Chloe X Halle singing “America the Beautiful” and Gladys Knight doing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Later on, Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show with special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi of Outkast before the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy is handed out.

Scroll down to see photos of some of the many stars who attended the 2019 Super Bowl!