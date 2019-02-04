And the winner is … the New England Patriots! The Tom Brady-led team beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Patriots started with the ball after winning the coin toss before kickoff. Neither team scored in the first quarter, but the Pats were up 3-0 by halftime. The Rams tied the game in the third quarter, but New England ultimately came out on top, winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a score of 13-3.

It is Brady’s sixth Super Bowl title and made the quarterback, 41, and Bill Belichick, 66, the oldest quarterback and head coach to win the big game.

Prior to the Patriots’ victory, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker admitted to Us Weekly that he wasn’t sure who would come out on top. “I don’t know [who will win],” Decker, 31, told Us in January. “I just want a good game, you know? A good, close game, kinda like what the championship games were like a couple weeks ago.”

However, the Eric & Jessie: Game On alum was secretly hoping for another Patriots championship because he was briefly signed to the team in 2018. “I feel like I’m more invested with New England, being there for a little bit,” he said. “You get to know the guys and just be there in the locker room … I’m kinda pulling for them.

In February 2018, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII with a score of 41-33. Brady later reflected on the loss and admitted he went through “many emotions” as a result, but most importantly “gratitude.”

He wrote on Instagram: “The number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey.”

Brady, 41, also congratulated the Eagles on their victory, which was something his wife, Gisele Bündchen, did days prior. “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl,” she said via Instagram the day after the big event. “What a game that was!”

