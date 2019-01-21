It’s official! The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams are officially set to face off at Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady helped guide his team to their third consecutive NFL championship game as they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 20, for the AFC Championship. Earlier in the day, the Rams claimed the NFC title after beating the New Orleans Saints.

Both highly anticipated games went into overtime, with the Patriots besting the Chiefs 37-31 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and the Rams defeating the Saints 26-23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This will be the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl in five years, while the Rams last advanced in 2002, when they lost to the Patriots 17-20.

“I think when you’ve got 70,000 people cheering against you, it’s pretty sweet when you win on the road,” Brady, 41, told reporters after Sunday’s big win. “And it’s a hard thing to do in the NFL. It’s certainly a hard thing to do against the first-ranked team in the conference who’s been playing great all year and certainly played well at home. We knew it was going to take a lot.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September 2018 that Maroon 5 will headline this year’s halftime show. The Adam Levine-fronted band will be joined by special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi. Gladys Knight will sing the national anthem, and Beyoncé’s protégées Chloe X Halle will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

