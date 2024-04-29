Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton shared a new portrait from their 2011 wedding to celebrate their 13th anniversary as a married couple.

“13 years ago today!” read the caption on The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account on Monday, April 29.

In the photo, Kate, 42, is front and center in the black-and-white photo with William, 41, standing behind her with his hand on her hip.

The couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, with all the traditional fanfare of a royal wedding. Kate wore a custom wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which featured a v-neck bodice and a long-sleeve lace overlay.

She was walked down the aisle by her father, Michael Middleton, who gave Kate away to William as the Archbishop of Canterbury officiated the ceremony. The wedding featured the entire royal family in extravagant outfits along with celebrity guests, including Elton John and David and Victoria Beckham.

After they officially tied the knot, the royal couple stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave ­— and share a kiss — in front of all their well-wishers.

In the years after their marriage, William and Kate started to expand their brood, welcoming three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.

This year, however, is proving to be one of William and Kate’s hardest yet following the news of her cancer diagnosis. On March 22, Kate revealed to the world that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her planned abdominal surgery months prior.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you,” she said in the video last month. “It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”

The “ups and downs” that William and Kate have faced together recently have “cemented their bond, which is now unshakeable,” royal author Robert Jobson told Hello! Magazine shortly before their anniversary.

“It has been tough on both of them, not least as parents, as they try to reconcile their children’s mental wellbeing and the seriousness of her diagnosis,” he added. “But there is no question that William has been Catherine’s rock. He is the constant in her life and she is at the heart of his.”