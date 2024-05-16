Almost exactly a decade to the day Rory McIlroy broke off his engagement to Caroline Wozniacki over the phone, the tennis star would like to be excluded from his latest narrative.

McIlroy, 35, filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, on Monday, May 13, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

In the aftermath, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that McIlroy’s ex-fiancée Wozniacki, 33, “wants no part of his drama.”

Wozniacki, a former world No. 1 in tennis, and McIlroy, the current No. 2 ranked pro golfer in the world, got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2013. However, less than five months later, McIlroy called things off right after the couple had sent out wedding invitations.

“Rory was the last straw for Caroline when it came to men,” the source explained. “She always wanted a nice home and family life. An under-the-radar existence with family.”

The insider said, “That’s not Rory.”

Wozniacki married former NBA All-Star David Lee in June 2019 and the couple share daughter Olivia, 2, and son James, 18 months.

The source said Lee is “a family man from a nice family who is retired and focuses on the kids” with whom Wozniacki has “a wonderful life.”

Furthermore, friends close to Wozniacki are describing McIlroy’s latest breakup as “karma” for how he treated her.

“There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people,” McIlroy said in a statement at the time of his split with Wozniacki. “The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realize that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails.”

The statement concluded, “I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had. I will not be saying anything more about our relationship in any setting.”

Days later, it was reported in The New York Times that McIlroy had broken off the relationship via a three-minute phone conversation, which Wozniacki later confirmed.

“I was shocked. I thought at least it would be face-to-face or something but there was nothing,” she said in a September 2014 interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “It was a phone call and I didn’t hear from him again. It was very hard because he made it very public from the start. He put out a press release and all of that so it just got put in my face.”

Wozniacki returned to tennis in August 2023 after more than two-and-a-half years away, making runs to the Round of 16 at the US Open and the quarterfinals of March 2024’s BNP Paribas Open.