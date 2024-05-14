Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have called it quits after seven years of marriage.

McIlroy, 35, filed for divorce from Stoll in Florida on Monday, May 13, Us Weekly can confirm. The reason for the couple’s split has not yet been revealed.

McIlroy filed the paperwork days before this weekend’s PGA Championship 2024, where he is one of the favorites to win. He won the major in 2014. News of their split also comes nearly one month after they reached their seventh wedding anniversary, though McIlroy did not commemorate the occasion via social media.

The pair met back in 2012 when Stoll was working as a PGA transport official at the Ryder Cup, helping McIlroy get to the tournament on time after waking up late. At the time, McIlroy was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. The exes were together for three years before McIlroy called off their engagement in 2014. He and Stoll began dating not long after.

“I have met someone new,” he told The Times of London in May 2015. “She doesn’t play golf, but she is involved with golf. I have known her for three years and we are good friends … If everything off the golf course is good, it allows you to be better on it as well.”

He went on to state he was “very happy in my love life,” adding, “We haven’t really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great.”

The Northern Ireland native popped the question to Stoll after less than a year of dating in December 2015 and the two married in April 2017. Their nuptials were reportedly attended by a number of famous faces, including Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin and Jamie Dornan.

The former couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy, in August 2020. “Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm. She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy captioned a black-and-white photo of his and his then-newborn’s hands via Instagram. “Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care ❤️❤️❤️.”

McIlroy opened up about his daughter’s name in an interview with Golfweek one month later, revealing that he and Stoll always knew they wanted a floral name for their little girl. “We wanted to go with something that was pretty unique, maybe more common back where I’m from, but we landed on Poppy and we loved it,” he shared.

The athlete’s last social media post featuring Stoll was shared in April 2023. “Always one of the best days of the year,” he captioned an Instagram video of himself, Stoll and Poppy running around on the golf course at The Masters.