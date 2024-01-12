Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, while others haven’t been as lucky.

2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce from the former leading lady and requested spousal support.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” Abasolo wrote via an Instagram statement. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

Abasolo reflected on the tough decision to separate, calling himself a “family man” and pointing to his parents being “married forever.”

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he continued. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

The couple met during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. They got engaged during the finale and wed in Mexico in August 2019.

Splits haven’t just affected Bachelor Nation, however. Keep scrolling for all the celeb couples who called it quits in 2024: