Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have separated after 14 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” read a joint Instagram statement shared by the couple on Friday, April 5. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The statement concluded: “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, married in 2010. They share three children, who are left largely out of the spotlight.

Fans have been speculating about the status of Cohen and Fisher’s relationship for months. The actress arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party solo earlier this year. Despite sharing no photos with her husband via Instagram since November 2023, Fisher discussed Cohen during a February interview pegged to Valentine’s Day.

“Every year Sasha does give me a card that’s like, ‘Happy Valentine’s from’ and then there’s a massive question mark,” she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show at the time. “As if anybody else would send me … as if I have any other Valentines.”

News of their separation comes as Cohen’s name continues to make headlines following the release of Rebel Wilson’s Rebel Rising memoir. Before the book was officially available for purchase on Tuesday, April 2, excerpts revealed that Wilson, 44, had an uncomfortable moment with the actor.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha,’” she claimed in one part of the book, referring to their 2016 movie The Brothers Grimsby. “‘OK, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down.”

She continued, “SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’”

Wilson wrote that she was “scared” of Cohen after the incident went down. Elsewhere in the book, she referred to the actor as “a massive a–hole.”

“I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character,” she further claimed, adding that she had to “simulate having sex” and “kiss him repeatedly.”

Cohen’s rep addressed the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” they wrote.