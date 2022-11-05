Meant to last! After 11 years of marriage, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have prioritized their relationship.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” the Wedding Crashers star, 47, told the Australian Women’s Weekly in a Thursday, November 3, interview. “I don’t know if that’s the secret.”

She added: “Having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection … And otherwise, I just think it’s nice to keep some things for yourself.”

Fisher and the 51-year-old Borat star initially met at a party in 2002, getting engaged two years later. The couple — who tied the knot in a March 2011 ceremony in Paris — went on to welcome daughters Olivia and Elula and son Montgomery in 2007, 2011 and 2015, respectively.

“Motherhood is my favorite topic, but I never talk about it publicly,” the Confessions of a Shopaholic actress exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2011, shortly after Elula’s arrival. “As much as I love what I am doing, and I am so fortunate to have the opportunities that I have had, my responsibility is to my family.”

Fisher and Cohen have kept their relationship and parenting duties relatively private, even opting to relocate from the United States back to her native Australia in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was just the perfect time,” the Marge in Charge author recalled to the Australian magazine earlier this month. “And I honestly feel, like all Aussies – I’m going to generalize here – that we have the most beautiful country and we know it. We get homesick for it. I haven’t met an Aussie anywhere on the planet who hasn’t gone, ‘I just want to go home.’ There’s nothing like coming home, eating the snacks you had as a kid, going to the beach. It’s been absolutely fabulous.”

She continued: “I’m not just responsible for myself. I have four other human beings and I need to keep everybody happy.”

Fisher further revealed one of her favorite family memories with her little ones — bonding over reading.

“I love to tell stories to my kids,” she gushed to Australian Women’s Weekly. “One of the perks of being an actor is that you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime. I think reading books and telling stories are great ways to connect with your children and there’s often a teachable lesson that leads to interesting discussions. If somebody is having a problem at school, or if there’s a snack that somebody doesn’t like, I’ll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever’s going on.”