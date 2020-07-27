Joanna Gaines and More Celeb Parents Who Have Written Children’s Books

Celebrity parents in print! Joanna Gaines, Gabrielle Union and more moms and dads have released picture books for children.

The Fixer Upper star published her first kids’ book, We Are the Gardeners, in March 2019, which she cowrote with her and husband Chip Gaines’ five kids — Drake, Duke, Ella, Emmie and Crew.

“We wrote this children’s book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden — a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up,” the Kansas native captioned her January 2019 Instagram announcement. “We hope it inspires you and your little ones to get outside, get your hands dirty and grow something great!”

The following year, the reality star shared the title of her next book, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be. “I wanted my new children’s book to say the very thing that I needed to hear as a kid, and that I want my kids to hear and know deep in their bones, and that I hope your kids will hear and believe, too,” she explained via Instagram in July 2020. “The world needs who you were made to be — with all of the kindness and strength and unique qualities that make you who you are.”⠀

As for Union, the actress’ May 2020 book, Welcome to the Party, celebrates non-traditional families. The L.A.’s Finest star, who shares daughter Kaavia with her husband, Dwyane Wade, said during a Today show appearance at the time: “I know I’m definitely not alone in that our [surrogacy] journey was just paved with a lot of heartbreak and pain. By the time she arrived, there was so much anticipation in our family, our larger family, and our community. We just wanted to have a celebration.”

Union wants children born in different circumstances to feel “loved and welcomed and wanted and celebrated.”

Keep scrolling to see more books for kids written by famous parents, from Kristen Bell’s The World Needs More Purple People to Karamo Brown’s I Am Perfectly Designed.