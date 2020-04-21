Major mood! Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s 17-month-old daughter, Kaavia, has had the most relatable reactions to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple have been sharing funny photos of the toddler while quarantining via social media, from her trying out new hairstyles to intently watching TV.

Wade and Union welcomed their baby girl in November 2018 via surrogate after suffering multiple miscarriages.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” the We’re Going to Need More Wine author, 47, captioned their announcement at the time. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

The retired professional basketball player, 38, who wed Union in April 2014, already has three children from previous relationships — Zaire, 18, Zaya, 12, and Xavier, 6. His 18-year-old nephew, Dahveon, also lives with the family.

“Kaavia looks like me, acts like [Gabrielle]. She has a whole personality,” the athlete told Us Weekly exclusively of his youngest in July 2019. “She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.’”

Union doesn’t have any “mom guilt” about raising the little one while working in the entertainment industry, she told Us exclusively the following month, explaining, “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams. … I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true. So I don’t have guilt.”

