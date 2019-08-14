



Multitasking mama! Gabrielle Union is proud of the way she balances her 9-month-old daughter, Kaavia, and her busy career.

“I don’t have mom guilt, and I’ll tell you why,” the actress, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at the America’s Got Talent Live Show red carpet on Tuesday, August 13. “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams. … I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true. So I don’t have guilt.”

The L.A.’s Finest star went on to describe the support that fellow parents have shown her. “We all grew up like, ‘Go, Mom, go. Go, Mom, go!’ Not like, ‘Why are you missing things?’ but, ‘Way to go, I’m glad you’re living your dream,'” she told Us. “We’re all kind of rooting for each other.”

In November 2018, the America’s Got Talent judge and her husband, Dwyane Wade, announced that their first child had arrived via surrogate. This exciting news came a year after the Nebraska native admitted in her book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, that she had suffered “eight or nine miscarriages.”

Union told Us that she is happy that she and the professional basketball player, 37, didn’t lose hope in starting a family. “[Kaavia’s] just amazing,” the Bring It On star said on Tuesday. “I’m so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying. She’s all of our dreams come true.”

The athlete is also the father of Zaire, 17, Zion, 12, and Xavier, 5, from previous relationships.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

