A one of a kind love. Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson fell head over heels for one another before calling it quits after nearly seven years of marriage.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 11, that Blackstock, 43, and Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce one week earlier. In documents obtained by Us, the former couple cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The music manager and the “Piece By Piece” singer met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 while he was still married to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. Six years later, the pair reconnected and instantly sparked a romance for the history books. They tied the knot in October 2013 at an intimate ceremony in Tennessee.

One year before their private wedding, Clarkson opened up about how the duo kept their busy work lives balanced with their personal lives. “He works as crazy-hard as me, if not harder,” she told the Daily Mail of the tour manager. “So [he] doesn’t get in a mood if I can’t always call when I say I will. I’ve got high hopes. My fingers are crossed!”

It didn’t take long for the “Breakaway” songstress and her husband to add to their family after they exchanged their vows. In June 2014, Clarkson gave birth to her first daughter, River Rose, and welcomed son Remington two years later. Before the couple went their separate ways, the Voice coach gushed over Blackstock for helping make such a “great team” for their children.

“I was single for, like, ever,” she revealed to USA Today in October 2017. “But once I found someone I fell in love with — we’ve been together four years — honestly, it still feels like the first week. We’re just still crazy about each other. … I know we’re going to be great parents.”

Though they may have made a strong parenting team, the exes disagreed about whether or not they should add to their brood before their split. “I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!'” she teased during a May episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show. “You get baby fever when you see them and you’re like, ‘Oh, I miss the chubby little legs and the little face.'”

Scroll down to learn more about Blackstock amid his divorce from the “Because of You” singer.