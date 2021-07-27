Big payout. Kelly Clarkson has been temporarily ordered to pay her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, nearly $200,000 in support, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, July 27, a Los Angeles County Court has ruled that starting on April 1, 2021, the “Miss Independent” singer, 39, was required to pay 44-year-old Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support.

The docs also state that Clarkson must pay the talent manager $45,601 per month in child support to “benefit” their children, River, 7, and Remington, 5.

In total, the Voice coach, who earns $1.9 million per month in income, according to the source, must pay Blackstock $195,601 monthly as the two continue their divorce battle. The pair’s final settlement agreement is still being worked out, the insider added.

Us confirmed in June 2020 that the musician filed for divorce from Blackstock, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Following their breakup, the pair, who were married for nearly seven years before calling it quits, became involved in a legal battle with Clarkson’s father-in-law Narvel Blackstock’s company, Starstruck Management. Brandon also works for the management company.

Things got heated after the company sued the American Idol winner in September 2020, claiming she owed them over $1 million in unpaid commissions. Clarkson filed a petition with the California Labor Commissioner’s Office the following month, claiming Brandon and his father defrauded her of millions of dollars by charging her huge fees while she was working with their management company.

At the time, Brandon denied all the accusations made by his estranged wife, alleging that Clarkson was not entitled to any of the money earned by him, his father or their company while working together over the past 13 years. The legal battle is still ongoing.

Clarkson, who was granted primary custody of the pair’s little ones in November 2020, has been trying to keep things cordial while coparenting her children.

“It’s tough. … I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host told Khloé Kardashian during a February episode of the talk show. “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”

Despite focusing on her kids, Clarkson is ready to move forward with her life. Earlier this month, the Texas native and her lawyer filed a motion for a separate trial to terminate her marital status. If granted, she will be legally single as her divorce proceedings continue to play out.