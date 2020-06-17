Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce: What Went Wrong?

On the surface, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock seemed to be doing just fine. However, issues had been plaguing the now-estranged couple behind closed doors for a while.

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return,” a source close to the Kelly Clarkson Show host reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “So she filed for divorce.”

Us confirmed that Clarkson, 38, filed court documents to end her nearly seven-year marriage to the talent manager, 43, on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences.

“Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn’t,” the source tells Us. “Brandon’s very laid-back, whereas Kelly’s pretty high-strung.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was ultimately the straw that broke the camel’s back, according to multiple insiders, the Grammy winner’s decision to start a talk show on top of coaching The Voice also played a role in her issues with her husband.

“When she went to Hollywood, it changed things,” the source adds, noting that Blackstock “prefers their quiet life in Nashville.”

For more details on Clarkson and Blackstock — who share daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4 — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.