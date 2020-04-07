Home sweet home! Kelly Clarkson and her family are quarantining at her ranch in Montana — and she gave fans an inside look at the cozy residence.

In an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Friday, April 3, the 37-year-old American Idol alum did a tour of the efficiency cabin on her Montana ranch. She kicked off by starting with the entryway, which featured a wreath that she received as a Christmas gift from fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani.

“This is our cabin and it’s super cute and cozy,” Clarkson said, before pointing at different areas of the quaint home. “This is where [my kids] Remi and River sleep on little bunks, there’s [where] me and [my husband] Brandon [Blackstock] sleep and then there’s where Seth, our 13-year-old, sleeps. It can also be another bunk, but our 18-year-old [Savannah Blackstock] usually isn’t with us.”

“Anyway, it’s kinda cute! This is where we hang out,” the “Love So Soft” singer continued. She also panned over a poster of Dolly Parton hanging in the kitchen, and she noted that the home is filled with “games and puzzles” to keep her children entertained.

One week prior, Clarkson gave a more in-depth look at her Montana home on her daytime talk show. At the time, she explained why she and Brandon, 43, love visiting the ranch when they get the chance.

“We officially bought our ranch, Vintage Valley, over a year-and-a-half ago. I just love being outdoors,” she explained on March 31. “Brandon and I love wide open spaces and coming to the ranch because, well, both of us grew up in the countryside, one. And two, we literally work almost seven days a week if not seven days a week. So, you know, when we have time off, we really like to check out and it’s nice to get into nature.”

Clarkson continued, “As a society, we don’t do it enough. We’re always working constantly, so it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees. I just love the sound of just nature and not cars and people on top of each other.”

Scroll down below to see photos of Clarkson’s Montana ranch!