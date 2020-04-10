Full house! Kelly Clarkson has a lot of little ones at home, and she loves sharing her family’s sweetest moments on social media.

The Voice judge and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013 after two years of dating. The talent manager already shared two children, Savannah and Seth, with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth. Clarkson announced that she was pregnant in November 2013, and their daughter, River Rose, arrived seven months later.

“Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th!” the Grammy winner wrote at the time. “Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!! :)”

River became a big sister when her baby brother arrived in April 2016. “Our little baby boy has arrived!!” the “Broken & Beautiful” singer tweeted at the time. “Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn’t be happier or more in love!”

The Texas native opened up to Redbook about her mom guilt in a 2016 interview. “If you’re a mom, you want to be with your kid every day,” Clarkson said at the time. “You don’t want to miss a moment, you want her to need you and want you and not want somebody else. But I think it’s really important not only for my little girl and our 15-year-old girl and our boys to see that a woman is capable of kicking ass while also being a kickass mom. I’m not gonna BS you, that’s hard.”

The singer added: “There are days where I cry and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I can handle all this!’ or get it all done. But at the end of the day, 99 percent of the time, it’s awesome and it’s worth it, and that’s what I say to myself.”

Keep scrolling for a look at Clarkson and Blackstock’s sweetest moments with their brood.