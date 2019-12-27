



#NoFilter! Kelly Clarkson spoke candidly about her sex life with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, during a round of “Ask Me Anything” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“What is the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?” The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli asked her former coach, 37, during the digital-only segment. “Is there one thing?”

Clarkson immediately started laughing and sheepishly looked down at the ground as Cartelli, 16, whispered, “Oh, no. Do I not wanna know this?”

Eventually, the American Idol season 1 winner replied, “Well, Brynn, I was single for many years. So, I have children [now], and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That’s not a lie, that’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural.”

Cartelli’s response? “And this is why America loves you!”

Clarkson has never shied away from discussing her private time with Blackstock, 43, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter River and 3-year-old son Remy. She is also the stepmother to the talent manager’s 17-year-old daughter, Savannah, and 12-year-old son, Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

“Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet. To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer told Redbook in November 2017. “I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us.”

Clarkson explained to the magazine at the time that she “was looking for a lover” and not a friend when she met her now-husband. “I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day,” she added. “The fact that I did, well … I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”

The couple started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2013.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.