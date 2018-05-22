It all came down to this! While Adam Levine was out, the other three coaches had contestants in the final four: Blake Shelton‘s team members Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker; Alicia Keys‘ solo singer Britton Buchanan; and first-time coach Kelly Clarkson‘s Brynn Cartelli.

During the finale, season 13’s winner Chloe Kohanski returned to perform, as well as Jason Aldean, James Bay, Big Sean, Florence + the Machine, Halsey and Dua Lipa! However, it was all about the contestants.

Team Blake’s Kyla and Spensha came in third and fourth, respectively! Before the winners were announced, both Keys and Clarkson had the chance to talk to their finalists.

“I just want to tell Brynn there are no final words. We’re so excited, we have people lined up that love her and want to work with her. And honestly, same thing for Britton. First and second, who cares! Y’all have delivered,” Clarkson said. “I couldn’t be more proud of both of you!”

Keyes echoed Clarkson. “You’re both so powerful and incredible and focused and driven and passion about what you love and what you do,” she said. “You’ve taken this opportunity and continued to grow in each moment … [you’re] both winners. Everybody sees who you are, and there’s nothing that stops you at this point. This has been a platform for you that you’ve utilized! You’ve taken it, and people love you even more now.

So, who took home the title of The Voice? The youngest finalist ever, Brynn! Clarkson, a first time coach, won it all — and both were in tears!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!