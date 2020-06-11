Already gone? There were subtle signs the Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were headed in different directions in the weeks leading up to her divorce filing.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 11, that the 38-year-old “Since U Been Gone” songstress and the 43-year-old music manager split after nearly seven years of marriage. According to the court documents, Clarkson filed to end her marriage on June 4.

The American Idol alum and Blackstock, who exchanged vows in October 2013, share two kids: daughter River, 5, and son Remi, 4. He is also the father of daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

In recent months, Clarkson has been open about trying to balance being a wife and mother with her career.

“In any industry it’s hard to be a working parent. It’s hard to fit your kids in, your significant other in, your family,” the Voice coach told Us and other reporters in December 2019. “It’s hard thing to do and also hold down a job that you really believe in and you’re into. And especially this industry is very demanding.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host added that she “always” tells her Voice team to prioritize family.

“I actually just said, I was like, ‘family is first and foremost. Family is always first.’ I think a lot of people put all their confidence and worth and value in this job and it’s fleeting,” she noted six months before she filed for divorce. “We have expiration dates, everyone does in every job. So I always really encourage them to just do this because they really love to because if you don’t, it’s just a lot of work and you’re not getting to be around your loved ones as much as you want to be. I’m a Debbie Downer. I don’t mean to be, but I like to be realistic.”

Scroll through to see all the signs Clarkson and Blackstock were on the rocks: